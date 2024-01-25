Babylon is fallen: cardinal Fernandez is a pervert; time to come out of Babylon

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 24, 2024.





Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, from Argentina, wrote two books in 1995 and 1998, based on sexuality and eroticism when he was priest. This man is a pervert, plain and simple.





Even though the Vatican was made aware of his perverted books, Fernandez was still promoted to the role of cardinal shortly after fellow countryman, cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, became pope on March 13, 2013.





These two articles show how debased this cardinal and the Vatican are:





https://www.ncregister.com/news/cardinal-fernandez-says-pope-francis-and-the-vatican-were-aware-of-his-erotic-mystical-passion-book





https://apnews.com/article/vatican-doctrine-samesex-fernandez-pope-0d52cfc6fd30f14b0f57ba8c83843820





COME OUT of Babylon says God to all Roman Catholics who are deceived into following a false system of worship and corrupt men who are sexually depraved human beings living according to the lust of the flesh in 1 John 2:15-17.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington