Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DOCUMENTAIRE HOLD OUT (COMPLET)
150 views
channel image
IGWT
Published 17 hours ago |
DOCUMENTAIRE HOLD OUT 2022


Après "HOLD-UP" et "HOLD-ON", le nouveau documentaire "HOLD-OUT" réalisé par un collectif d'anciens journalistes de grands médias devrait voir le jour cette année sur le site internet officiel dans un premier temps et ensuite sur les différents canaux d'information alternatifs non mainstream.
Des informations exclusives à découvrir et à partager massivement...

Le lien officiel pour soutenir les producteurs du film :
https://citizen-light.fr/dons-citizen-light/


hold out hold up 3 + covid vaccin danger pandémie dictature sanitaire mensonges morts

Keywords
mortsvaccin dangerinjections illegales

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket