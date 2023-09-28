Create New Account
Central Bank Digital Currencies: The End of Privacy As We Know It | Alex Newman
Central Bank Digital Currencies: The End of Privacy As We Know It

Alex Newman, the CEO and Founder of Liberty Sentinel Media and the author of the book "Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind The Scenes," delivers a powerful presentation sharing the receipts on the nefarious agenda to kill cash, digitize currency, and give power to globalists.


alex newmancentral banktotal controlcbdcend of privacyliberty sentinel media

