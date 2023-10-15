KING GEORGE: A lucid misanthrope schools leftocrats

George Carlin was a cantankerous misanthrope. He was a comedian turned critic. But unlike most critics he possessed critical-thinking skills.

In this short clip from over 30 years ago (that's important) he sums up the problems of his time ... and all time.

The chicken-little crowd has been around for thousands of years. These mental midgets went from being a nuisance to being an extinction-cult who preached slavery (aka leftism) as a way to avoid the end of the world. Somehow they got their hands on the levers of power in every nation on earth.

George makes it clear that being owned by irrational fear leads to anger and death. Without ever saying it, George, intentionally or not, makes it clear how much respect should be afforded Leftocrats.

