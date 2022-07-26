This Recession Is Manufactured and Therefore Must Be Handled Very Differently

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We are in a recession. Officially, the White House will find ways to pretend like we're not, but the accepted signal of recession before the Biden-Harris regime tried to redefine it is two consecutive quarters of GDP decline. That will be announced this week. In the meantime, their spin-doctors are doing everything in their power through corporate media proxies to declare we're not in a recession. We are, and they know it.