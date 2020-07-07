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The Game Is Rigged But, You Cannot Lose If You Do Not Play.
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50 views • July 07, 2020
This is a scene from "The Wire" series Season 1 Episode 1 when Lt. Daniels' wife explains about the game is rigged at the dinner table.
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0306414/
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - IMDb
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0306414/
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