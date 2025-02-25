Essential Oils to Combat Aerosol Viruses

Most people living in cities spend 90% of their time inside buildings, where they're surrounded by a mix of tiny organisms like viruses, bacteria, molds, and other microbes. Scientific reports published by the NIH show essential oils can reduce the amount of virus by 53%. This group of organisms, called the indoor microbiome, mostly comes from us and our pets, but also includes microbes from outside that we bring in, water from our plumbing, soil, and from the air conditioning or heating systems. In recent months, people around the world claim they felt nauseous, had uncontrollable vomiting, or had flu-like symptoms after breathing in what some are calling a "mysterious fog."





Being around these microbes can lead to health problems like breathing problems or allergies. Constant irritation can also lead to increased inflammation in your body which brings another set of health problems like asthma and autoimmune diseases.





Some harmful microbes you might have in your home, car or office include bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus and Mycobacterium tuberculosis, fungi like Aspergillus fumigatus, and viruses like the flu, Ebola, or the one that causes COVID-19, according to scientific literature published in this National Institute of Health (NIH) article. These microbes can spread through the air we breathe or by touching things that are contaminated.





“Studies have shown that eucalyptus essential oil and its major monoterpenes have enormous potential for preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by viruses.”

Daniel Mieres-Castro, et al.





Here’s how your home and auto air can benefit from purifying the air with essential oils.





Learn about additional essential oils and get more natural health news at https://nnbl.blog/new-normal-big-llfe-blog/