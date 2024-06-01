Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Col. Douglas Macgregor | Stop the central bank control. Stop CBDCs
channel image
GalacticStorm
2258 Subscribers
Shop now
133 views
Published 15 hours ago

Our Country Our Choice · CBDCs are the latest tool for central banker control, giving government bureaucrats and central bankers unlimited access to your personal transactions and access to your money.

Join us at www.OurCountryOurChoice.com


@OCOCReport

 https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1796879174654685665

Keywords
globalismcol douglas macgregorcbdcour country our choice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket