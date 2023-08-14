While Maui is Burnt to Crisp because of Fires which have Killed 96+ People - Joe's Vacationing and Only Comment is "NO COMMENT"

Ukraine gets $200 MILLION and US state Hawaii, devastated by wildfires, gets "no comments" from Biden as he replies with smug smile to reporters when asked if he has anything to say on situation (see vid).
While Maui is burnt to crisp because of fires which have killed 96+ people, Joe's vacationing and only comment he can offer is no comment because he didn't have his carefully crafted and approved notes.
