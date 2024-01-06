Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lukeville, AZ: Masses of illegal aliens pour into the U.S. through a border wall breach cut by smugglers.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2181 Subscribers
Shop now
46 views
Published a day ago

Bill Melugin Reporting | NEW: Our photographer in Lukeville, AZ witnessed masses of illegal immigrants pouring into the U.S. through a breach in the border wall, cut by smugglers. At the end, several of the smugglers are seen coming through, one claps for them to hurry, then they return to MX thru wall.


@BillMelugin_

https://x.com/BillMelugin_/status/1743272645829722458?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket