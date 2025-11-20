Upbeat at 120 BPM in C minor, this electro-swing track features a driving four-on-the-floor kick, walking bass, and swung hi-hats, Bright brass—trumpets and trombones—deliver syncopated, call-and-response riffs, A clarinet solo shines mid-song with nimble lines, Tight, clean production spotlights each element, fusing vintage swing flair with sleek electronic textures, yielding a high-energy, dance-driven feel





[Verse 1: Amanda Lane] They raved about Sloppy Joe, the Latin Lothario But Havana has a new sensation He's really a modest guy, although he's the hottest guy in Havana And here's what he has to say: [Verse 2: Desi Arnaz] They call me Cuban Pete, I'm the king of the rhumba beat When I play the maracas I go Chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom Yes sir, I'm Cuban Pete, I'm the craze of my native street When I start to dance everything goes Chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom [Verse 3] The señoritas, they sing, and how they swing with this rumbero It's very nice, so full of spice And when they dancin', they bring a happy ring to their vaqueiro Singin' a song, all the day long So If you like the beat, take a lesson from cuban pete And I'll teach you to chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom [Verse 4] Si, señorita, I know, that you will like the chicky-boom-chick 'cause it's a dance of Latin romance And Cuban Pete doesn't teach you in a hurry like Arthur Murray You're now in Havana, and there's always mañana! So, señorita, please, take it easy, do it with ease! And you'll love it when you do The chick chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boomte And I'll teach you to Chick chicky boom, chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom