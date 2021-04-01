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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0126 - Marcia Trimble - Barrett asks for a new trial
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44 views • April 01, 2021
The man convicted of raping and murdering 9-year-old Marcia Trimble February 25,1975, before dumping her body. He was linked to her death 30 years later via DNA. This report is on Barrett's request for a new trial.
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