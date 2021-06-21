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School Kids Being Taught Anti-Vaxxer Terroist
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81 views • June 21, 2021
Targeting our kids to essentially, snitch on extremists, essentially their families, neighbours, and people in general, who do not get the jab. These people have no scruples, they will do anything to achieve their agenda. Now it is COVID, what will it be next?
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