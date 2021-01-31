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Nursing Home Deaths after Vaccine - CNA Testimony (SHORTENED)
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161 views • January 31, 2021
Direct download here: https://astringit.com/vid/nhclip.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 1/30/21. This is an edited version of the full testimony. I attempted to compress his message under 10 minutes to make it easier to digest & share. If you'd like to see more details from his experience please see my previous video.
Here again is the article related to his testimony of the adverse effects he's seeing on residents after the Pfizer vaccine was administered.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/
#NursingHome #Vaccine #Pfizer
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 1/30/21. This is an edited version of the full testimony. I attempted to compress his message under 10 minutes to make it easier to digest & share. If you'd like to see more details from his experience please see my previous video.
Here again is the article related to his testimony of the adverse effects he's seeing on residents after the Pfizer vaccine was administered.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/
#NursingHome #Vaccine #Pfizer
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