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Ottawa Freedom Convoy Feb. 17 one arrest. but that's it. COME ON DOWN This weekend. PACK THE PLACE. See it for yourself. JOY, LOVE, FREEDOM.
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15 views • February 18, 2022
Although a dedicated man of freedom was arrested today, Chris Barber... Peacefully for mischief, tonight downtown was beautiful. GOD is at work. Hugging, Dancing, Joy at being together for such an important and worldwide cause. With the Freedom convoy in the lead , the whole world is dancing into a fantastic future. Thankyou Lord.
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