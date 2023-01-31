Jaime and Thirdphases shilling orb over volcano debunked as jet using plane app simple really truth

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#orb #thirdphase #disinformation Truth matters.. and people that treat the field for cash grab and no serious research is hurting the field more and more.. make sure to watch fully the 2 documentaries exposing TPOM and its helpers.. educate yourself and be a better sky watcher see the full episode.. click on live chat w/Paul 110
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