Averting the Control Grid: We Have to Recognise Who’s Building the Digital Concentration Camp

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"If you look at who's building their digital concentration camps for them, we are! We're building the digital concentration camp. We have the power to stop."
Catherine Austin Fitts: “Forget about mandates. If they have a digital transaction control grid, they can mandate a vaccine a week if they want to. And you can’t get food unless you go along with it.”
“If you look at who’s building their digital concentration camps for them, we are! We’re building the digital concentration camp. We have the power to stop.” https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/06/averting-the-control-grid-we-have-to-recognize-whos-building-the-digital-concentration-camp-video/