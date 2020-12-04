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STEVEN WHYBROW ~ Archon Artificial Intelligence & 5G Frequency Control [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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146 views • December 04, 2020
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STEVEN WHYBROW is a young British/Austrian Investigative Journalist, Truth and Conspiracy Researcher, Lecturer and 5G activist, from Vienna, Austria.
He has been studying the global conspiracy network and can do lectures in both English and German. How is 5G connected to the demonic inter-dimensional entities also known as the Archons/Jinn, who according to the Gnostics can possess humans, and supposedly also Alien Extra-Terrestrial beings, such as the Reptilians and the Greys, to name a few.
Are these beings in fact connected to Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) or are they actually A.I.? How is A.I. connected to the Illuminati, Secret Societies, U.N. Agenda 21 and the New World Order? AND how is all of this connected to the Climate Change agenda and ultimately to 5G?
An important and informative interview on many controversial topics which ties in to the danger of the roll-out of 5G globally, in association with the "International Appeal To STOP 5G on Earth and in Space".
Steven Whybrow goes in depth. He is the guest on this eye-opening, in-depth and compelling episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- 5G ON EARTH AND IN SPACE
- The dangers of electromagnetic radiation and frequencies.
- The KILL GRID.
- Smart Meters and Internet of Things.
- A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) - connecting to the human mind.
- The agenda of total control, surveillance and domination of people on Earth.
- THE NEW WORLD ORDER, The ILLUMINATI & SECRET SOCIETIES.
- THE ARCHONS (Demons, Jinns - the smokeless fire entities).
- Alien beings & Reptilian control.
- Depopulation.
- Mind Control and indoctrination.
- Media manipulation.
- The Divine MASCULINE PRINCIPAL.
- Big Pharma Industry & Health Care vs. Homeopathy.
- U.N. Agenda 21 & U.N. Agenda 2030.
- Space Weaponisation.
- CLIMATE CHANGE & Greta Thunberg.
- Is all this TRUE or not?
....................all this and much more in the hard-talk, table-talk interview with Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander.
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios,
Copenhagen, Denmark
30 October 2019
WEBSITE FOR The International Appeal To STOP 5G on Earth and in Space:
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
STEVEN WHYBROW is a young British/Austrian Investigative Journalist, Truth and Conspiracy Researcher, Lecturer and 5G activist, from Vienna, Austria.
He has been studying the global conspiracy network and can do lectures in both English and German. How is 5G connected to the demonic inter-dimensional entities also known as the Archons/Jinn, who according to the Gnostics can possess humans, and supposedly also Alien Extra-Terrestrial beings, such as the Reptilians and the Greys, to name a few.
Are these beings in fact connected to Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) or are they actually A.I.? How is A.I. connected to the Illuminati, Secret Societies, U.N. Agenda 21 and the New World Order? AND how is all of this connected to the Climate Change agenda and ultimately to 5G?
An important and informative interview on many controversial topics which ties in to the danger of the roll-out of 5G globally, in association with the "International Appeal To STOP 5G on Earth and in Space".
Steven Whybrow goes in depth. He is the guest on this eye-opening, in-depth and compelling episode of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- 5G ON EARTH AND IN SPACE
- The dangers of electromagnetic radiation and frequencies.
- The KILL GRID.
- Smart Meters and Internet of Things.
- A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) - connecting to the human mind.
- The agenda of total control, surveillance and domination of people on Earth.
- THE NEW WORLD ORDER, The ILLUMINATI & SECRET SOCIETIES.
- THE ARCHONS (Demons, Jinns - the smokeless fire entities).
- Alien beings & Reptilian control.
- Depopulation.
- Mind Control and indoctrination.
- Media manipulation.
- The Divine MASCULINE PRINCIPAL.
- Big Pharma Industry & Health Care vs. Homeopathy.
- U.N. Agenda 21 & U.N. Agenda 2030.
- Space Weaponisation.
- CLIMATE CHANGE & Greta Thunberg.
- Is all this TRUE or not?
....................all this and much more in the hard-talk, table-talk interview with Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander.
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios,
Copenhagen, Denmark
30 October 2019
WEBSITE FOR The International Appeal To STOP 5G on Earth and in Space:
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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