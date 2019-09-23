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The Real Walt Disney
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188 views • September 23, 2019
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The man who many believe to be the genius who brought joy to millions of children and adults, may not have been what he seemed. If the world only had the eyes to see the fibers which lay under the surface of Walt Disney’s image, they’d tar and feather him, and drag him through the streets. If only they knew what Disney’s primary goal was. His legacy and his dark agenda live on through secret societies, CIA and FBI relationships and pedophilia. And now…there is a connection to Jeffrey Epstein. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
The man who many believe to be the genius who brought joy to millions of children and adults, may not have been what he seemed. If the world only had the eyes to see the fibers which lay under the surface of Walt Disney’s image, they’d tar and feather him, and drag him through the streets. If only they knew what Disney’s primary goal was. His legacy and his dark agenda live on through secret societies, CIA and FBI relationships and pedophilia. And now…there is a connection to Jeffrey Epstein. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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