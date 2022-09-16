Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Telecommunications Company Skyscraper on Fire in China - 091622
282 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

Telecommunications company skyscraper on fire in China

Dozens of floors of the more than 200-meter building of the state-owned China Telecom were on fire today in the city of Changsha, Hunan province. The fire was extinguished by 30 crews, there are no data on the injured and dead yet

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket