Telecommunications Company Skyscraper on Fire in China - 091622

Telecommunications company skyscraper on fire in China
Dozens of floors of the more than 200-meter building of the state-owned China Telecom were on fire today in the city of Changsha, Hunan province. The fire was extinguished by 30 crews, there are no data on the injured and dead yet
