JUDY REHBURG ADVOCATES 🏳️‍🌈🎯🍆💩😋🏪 FOR DA BOOTY HOLE

Source: https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/110469926300066794
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7nygy8
High school teacher at @eldohawks explains to students why sodomy is pleasurable and why sex toys available at Target are designed a certain way.
"You don't actually have to go inside the booty hole, you can just push on the seam...and they apparently really like that."
The teacher is Mrs. Judy Rehburg, a Physiology/AP Environmental Science Teacher at El Derado High School in Placentia, CA.
Here's a look at a LGBTQ reading collection curated by El Dorado High School librarian Christina Nolasco. Seems to adequately support the booty hole lesson plan. https://collections.follettsoftware.com/collection/615df6b38fc3c600127a4922
No wonder it's illegal for anyone to record inside a classroom in California. Can't have anyone "disrupt" the important teaching process. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=EDC§ionNum=51512
https://money.cnn.com/2016/08/17/news/companies/target-bathroom-transgender/
