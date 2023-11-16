SATANIC MEGA PREACHER KENNETH COPELAND & OTHERS EXPOSED!

THIS FAKE PREACHER IS A BILLIONARE! HE'S CONNED 1,000S OF PEOPLE FOR DECADES NOW. SNAKE EYES AS I'VE LABELED HIM IS A DANGEROUS OLD MAN NOW. HIS INSANE FACELIFTS ARE FALLING APART. HE WAS ON CBN TODAY AND LOOKS AWEFUL. STAY AWAY FROM THIS GUY AS WITH ALL THE FAKE SUPER RICH PREACHERS. YESHUA/JESUS NEVER LIVED LIKE A KING AND NEITHER SHOULD THEY. WE'RE IN THE END TIMES AND PEOPLE NEED TO WAKEUP BEFORE THEY DRAW THEIR NLAST BREATH. THEN IT WILL BE TOO LATE. PREP, ARMUP PRAY AND STAY OUT OF THE WAY...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.