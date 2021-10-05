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BANNED EVERYWHERE! The Killer Jab & Crimes Against Humanity_ End Game Of The Elite - MUST SEE
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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251 views • October 05, 2021
DO NOT MISS the SPECIAL BEGINNING SEGMENT of this amazing video! As you watch this EPIC PRESENTATION, you'll think it sounds like something straight out of a science fiction novel - a dangerous, tech-engineered reality that is threatening the EXTINGUISH 90% of the human population from the very face of the planet. This HEART-POUNDING VIDEO features Dr. Carrie Madej (with appearances by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, Del Bigtree and more) as she EXPOSES the Killer Jab, the Luciferase mRNA, Forced Vaxxing, Anthony Fauci, George Soros, Big Tech & Big Pharma, the CDC, the WHO, the Fake News Propaganda Media and more! Dr Madej also reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce KILLER TECHNOLOGIES in the vaccines, designing KILLER CONCOCTIONS whose sole purpose is the DECIMATION OF THE GLOBAL POPULATION! Their DEMONICALLY EVIL PLANS include using vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence - and turn us away fro our Creator by altering our DNA! This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us even being aware of it! And this is JUST BEGINNING of this Enlightening yet Dark Journey DEEP down the RABBIT HOLE! This MIND-BLOWING PRESENTATION has generous amounts of EYE-POPPING REVELATIONS and will leave your heart POUNDING, Patriots! Buckle up and ENJOY THE SHOW!
Keywords
crimes against humanityglobalist elitespoiler alertdr carrie madejkiller jab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy