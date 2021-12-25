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091 - Facebook, WhatsApp, Meta & The Metaverse, Reflections On COP26 -WUP 91
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120 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 91 we discuss the new name for the holding company of social media giants Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Why did Mark Zuckerberg and co decide to change it and what are the possible future implications? We also reflect on COP26 and delve a bit deeper to put the puzzle together and see what their possible plans are for the future.
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/...
https://www.newscientist.com/article/...
https://www.theverge.com/22701104/met...
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.jpost.com/american-politi...
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/29/po...
https://www.gov.za/speeches/presidenc...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/pub...
https://ukcop26.org/supporting-the-co...
http://www.europeansundayalliance.eu/...
https://www.edie.net/news/9/The-10-bi...
https://www.lutheranworld.org/content...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marty_W...
Pope Francis meets with politicians to promote COP26
ROME REPORTS in English YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/bp_EOHUkQ_o
AFL-CIO Facebook Page
Biden ILO
https://www.facebook.com/aflcio/video...
The White House YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/43oepUyzAZs
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel Greta Thunberg chants 'you can shove your climate crisis' amid COP26
https://youtu.be/K-dxt9yH1Jc
The 100th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between the Holy See & Switzerland | EWTN News Nightly
EWTN YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/nRgGgLXDKog
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 590.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels for the Church, p. 335.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/...
https://www.newscientist.com/article/...
https://www.theverge.com/22701104/met...
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/ne...
https://www.jpost.com/american-politi...
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/29/po...
https://www.gov.za/speeches/presidenc...
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/ne...
https://www.ilo.org/wcmsp5/groups/pub...
https://ukcop26.org/supporting-the-co...
http://www.europeansundayalliance.eu/...
https://www.edie.net/news/9/The-10-bi...
https://www.lutheranworld.org/content...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marty_W...
Pope Francis meets with politicians to promote COP26
ROME REPORTS in English YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/bp_EOHUkQ_o
AFL-CIO Facebook Page
Biden ILO
https://www.facebook.com/aflcio/video...
The White House YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/43oepUyzAZs
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel Greta Thunberg chants 'you can shove your climate crisis' amid COP26
https://youtu.be/K-dxt9yH1Jc
The 100th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between the Holy See & Switzerland | EWTN News Nightly
EWTN YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/nRgGgLXDKog
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 590.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels for the Church, p. 335.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
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