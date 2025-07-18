Alex Newman - Social-Emotional Learning in Public Education - Brainwashing for Globalism - Red Pill Expo July 2025

Alex Newman presentation at the Red Pill Expo was on how public education treats your children and grandchildren like circus animals to be trained into a globalist mindset. Newman makes the point using their words and videos to show how public education was never really designed to be educational but rather indoctrinational.

The new learning is called SEL which stands for Social, Emotional Learning which substitutes the standard practical topics of reading, science and math etc. for social and emotional learning goals like empathy, compassion, social awareness, relationship skills. The kicker is that their definitions of all of these things are total acceptance of their globalist, new age mindset. Otherwise, your children need an intervention.

If you care about your children or grandchildren don't miss this presentation. Public education is not the job of government. Indoctrination to make them a willing slave to authority is what they are using it for. Find out how in this presentation.

Newman is the author of Indoctrinating Our Children to Death: Government Schools’ War on Faith, Family, & Freedom – And How to Stop It. and Crimes of the Educators: How Utopians Are Using Government Schools to Destroy America's Children for more details on this topic.

