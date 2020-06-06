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Want to End Your Sin Problems? THREE CLUES - Dr. Gene Kim
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18 views • June 06, 2020
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This video is mirrored from the REAL Bible Believers YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcienglish/featured
The speaker in this video is Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and you can visit his ministries website directly at https://www.realbiblebelievers.com
Romans 10:9-10 King James Version (KJV)
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
This video is mirrored from the REAL Bible Believers YouTube channel which you can visit at https://www.youtube.com/user/bbcienglish/featured
The speaker in this video is Dr. Gene Kim (UC Berkeley & PBI) and you can visit his ministries website directly at https://www.realbiblebelievers.com
Romans 10:9-10 King James Version (KJV)
9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
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