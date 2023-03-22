Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of our CHILDREN Part 3

Since the beginning off Mass Vaccination, it was very well known, that children, teenagers, and young adults were zero risk from Covid-19.
This did not stop
governments across the world mandating our children to take untested,
experimental jabs, in order to protect granny, and to attend school.
Well now we are seeing the dire and tragic consequences of these evil decisions.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
