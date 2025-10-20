The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #15-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 20 2025

TONIGHT’S STUDY: Romans 15 contains a recurring theme in the writings of the apostle Paul, and that is self-denial on the behalf of others, the strong bearing the infirmities of the weak. Born again Christians are part of a body, and that body has a lot of moving parts that all needed to be supported by the other parts of that body. A good example of this is our Free Bible Program and Bibles Behind Bars. We pray and give sacrificially to provide Bibles for people who either can’t afford them or can’t get at them. Someone wrote me one time and said “prisoners are in jail because they committed crimes, they don’t deserve to have a Bible.” My reply – “you’re right, they don’t deserve it, just like you didn’t deserve salvation but God provided it for you anyway by His amazing grace.” Tonight the apostle of grace, Paul, teaches us how to ‘be like Jesus’ to both the body, and to the lost around us.