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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-the-nwo-the-tower-of-babel/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "In the message that I received on August, 2022, The LORD answered a question that I had about what was going on concerning the Laws and Justice in America."