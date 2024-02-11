Modern morality and the New Age movement is the new religion.

2Thess lesson #46; Studying 2Timothy chapter 3 we are taught what to expect right now in the Church Age before the Rapture. We also take a deeper dive into the demonic brothers known as Jannes and Jambres who used the evil of Fallen Angels to practice dark arts on the nations.
