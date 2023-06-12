WILD FIRES AROUND THE WORLD SET BY DEEP STATE!

THE DEEP STATE IS BURNING THE WORLD NOW. GREEN TREES ARE BEING SET ON FIRE TO SMOKE OUT CITIES ACROSS THE WORLD. THE OCULT ELITE ARE DESTROYING THE WORLD SO THEY CAN REBUILD IT FOR THEIR EVIL PURPOSES. THEY USE LASERS AND CHOPPERS WITH FIRE BUCKETS TO SET FORESTS ON FIRE. THEY CONTROL ALL THE WEATHER THROUGH CHEMTRAILING AND THERE'S NOTHING NATURAL ABOUT THE WEATHER ANYMORE. THIS IS A DELIBERATE MURDERING OF HUMANITY AND THEY DIDN'T WAKEUP BEFORE AND NOW! THIS EVIL CABAL HAS COMPLETE CONTROL OF HUMANITY. THEY'VE ALREADY SAID 2/3RD'S OF HUMANITY MUST BE MURDERED FOR THE GOOD OF THE PLANET. THIS MEANS YOU AND I ARE SLATED FOR DEATH. YOU BETTER WAKEUP BECAUSE THEY'RE COMING FOR ALL OF US...