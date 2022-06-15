Jason A: Something 'Strange' is Happening in 'Space'! [12.06.2022]

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ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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NASA's Blue Beam project: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nasa+Blue+Beam+project&t=h_&ia=web The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html
LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html
LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html
LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/
https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041
LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html
LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/
https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68
LLG: 2 The Ships Of Heaven [26.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YvWzvppgScWW/
The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AT8P5SdVvN1B/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EECVMvB4JlLv/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/
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104,625 views Jun 12, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/PUajgnfa6rw
https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonAChannel