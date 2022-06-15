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Jason A: Something 'Strange' is Happening in 'Space'! [12.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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1068 views • June 15, 2022

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--
NASA's Blue Beam project: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Nasa+Blue+Beam+project&t=h_&ia=web The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.

“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana


LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]

Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/

https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html


LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/

https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html


LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/

https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html


LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/

https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html


LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]

https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/

https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041


LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/

https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html


LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/

https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68


LLG: 2 The Ships Of Heaven [26.05.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YvWzvppgScWW/


The Blue: AETHER by Marcia Ramalho [08.07.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AT8P5SdVvN1B/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EECVMvB4JlLv/


Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]

The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/


Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/


Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/

----------

104,625 views Jun 12, 2022

Jason A

1.15M subscribers

https://youtu.be/PUajgnfa6rw

https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonAChannel


Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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