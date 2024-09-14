© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A precise strike on a concentration of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk border area.
Aerial reconnaissance by one of the units of the "North" group of troops discovered a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces manpower in a forest belt in the border area of the Kursk region.
After confirmation, the detected targets were destroyed.