Both Sides Getting Primed for Civil War but Don't be Fooled
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 2 months ago

Don't get caught up in the Civil War.    Are we getting played by actors?    Is this all theater?   I'm not buying any of it.    The real enemy is humanity, you soul and Christians.  

