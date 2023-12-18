Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 18, 2023 - THE GREAT TAKING - How “they” plan to STEAL everything from everyone
Published 20 hours ago

- AI chatbot for natural medicine and supply chain chaos. (0:00)

- Using books to train an open-source language model. (6:16)

- Changes to securities law and ownership rights. (19:53)

- Financial collapse and investing in hard assets. (34:28)

- Gold and silver investments for long-term value. (41:24)

- Financial preparedness and global supply chain disruptions. (51:16)

- Chinese immigration and police presence in the US. (1:08:27)

- Border security and immigration routes. (1:14:42)

- Immigration and potential security threats. (1:18:03)

- Crossing the border and cartel encounters. (1:26:49)

- Drug trafficking and cartels near US-Mexico border. (1:37:14)

- US border invasion and replacement population. (1:41:14)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


