© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mimic (The Prodigy Chronicles Book Two) by C.L. Denault
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 23, 2021
Book Details: http://cldenault.com/books/mimic
Amazon/Kindle Unlimited: https://mybook.to/tpcmimic
Three simple rules. One secret skill. Let the game continue.
In 2012, one cycle of an ancient calendar system came to a close. Humanity predicted its downfall, but it wasn't the end of their evolutionary climb. It was the beginning.
Willow Kent is discovering that life as a second-phase prodigy comes at a price. Trapped in the London Core, her choices are limited, made difficult by her forbidden romance with Reece and the presence of a new commanding officer who establishes harsh rules. With unpredictable skills and a growing distrust in her birth parents, she is struggling to play the Core's game. But when opportunity arises in the form of a mysterious shapeshifter, Willow realizes there's more to her own evolution than meets the eye. She soon learns that keeping secrets is a key move, and the more dangerous they are, the greater her need to evolve into the powerful prodigy nature intended her to become.
But those closest to her have their own secrets, and her status has made her an easy target for betrayal. Who will she turn to…when nothing is as it seems?
Mimic is the second book in The Prodigy Chronicles, a Hunger-Games-meets-X-men dystopian romance series about a young girl struggling to control her immense powers and find her place in a city filled with enemies.
Amazon/Kindle Unlimited: https://mybook.to/tpcmimic
Three simple rules. One secret skill. Let the game continue.
In 2012, one cycle of an ancient calendar system came to a close. Humanity predicted its downfall, but it wasn't the end of their evolutionary climb. It was the beginning.
Willow Kent is discovering that life as a second-phase prodigy comes at a price. Trapped in the London Core, her choices are limited, made difficult by her forbidden romance with Reece and the presence of a new commanding officer who establishes harsh rules. With unpredictable skills and a growing distrust in her birth parents, she is struggling to play the Core's game. But when opportunity arises in the form of a mysterious shapeshifter, Willow realizes there's more to her own evolution than meets the eye. She soon learns that keeping secrets is a key move, and the more dangerous they are, the greater her need to evolve into the powerful prodigy nature intended her to become.
But those closest to her have their own secrets, and her status has made her an easy target for betrayal. Who will she turn to…when nothing is as it seems?
Mimic is the second book in The Prodigy Chronicles, a Hunger-Games-meets-X-men dystopian romance series about a young girl struggling to control her immense powers and find her place in a city filled with enemies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.