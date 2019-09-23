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A US naval conflict with Europe is prophesied
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10 views • September 23, 2019
Europe is in the process of building up its own military through the Permanent Structured Cooperation agreement commonly called PESCO. Is Europe trying to develop an empire? What did former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt say about the need for a European empire? Are Europeans, as well as the Vatican's Pope Francis, working towards a European utopia? Is war coming? Will Europe's plans result in a Mediterranean maritime conflict with the United States of America? Does Daniel 11:30 tell of such a conflict? Is this consistent with a latter days prophecy in Numbers 24? Is the King of the North European? Do Catholic writings confirm the view that there will be a negative naval encounter coming between Europe and the USA or its British-descended allies? Could the prophesied conflict be a trigger for a false declaration of peace and safety as foretold in 1 Thessalonians 5:3?
A written article with additional details is also available titled "Who is the King of the North?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/kingofthenorth.htm
A written article with additional details is also available titled "Who is the King of the North?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/kingofthenorth.htm
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