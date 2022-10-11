NWO: Is pope Francis trying to create a one world religion?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to someone who knows what the pope is trying to do.





The Roman pontiff, who is antichrist and man of sin, has been moving forward with his one world religion agenda through various well publicized meetings with Muslim, Jewish and Orthodox leaders.





The antichrist is slowly setting the stage where the false messiah will soon be revealed and usher in the enforcement of the mark (enforcement of Sunday law) of the beast (Vatican). This one world religion – Chrislam – will deny Christ as the Son of God and His holy law, His holy and eternal ten commandments. The Vatican is pushing for a one world religion, which will deny Jesus Christ as the Son of the Living God. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe including SDA pastors!





The antichrist pope is moving forward with satan’s new world order agenda with the help of his co-horts in Washington DC, which is now under the Vatican’s control. The Vatican created Islam and Chrislam, which sees the increasing unity between fallen Christianity and Islam, will lead to the second martyrdom of Christians in Revelation 20:4.





Regardless of the situation that you find yourself as a follower of Christ, always remain faithful to the Son of the living God: reject the ways of this world, put your complete faith in Christ Jesus and through the Holy Spirit, keep His word including His holy and eternal commandments, which represent His love (Exodus 20; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3) and you’ll receive eternal life in His kingdom (Revelation 14:12; 22:14).





To all members of the Catholic, Orthodox, SDA and Protestant churches, I beseech you, friends, GET OUT of Babylon (Revelation 17:1-5) and follow the true Christ of the Bible and His law, which governs heaven and His universe (Exodus 20:3-17). Put your faith in the Son of the Living God, not in a church organization or in a pope.

May the Creator of the heaven, the earth, the sea and all that in them is grant you peace and blessings through the Holy Spirit.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]