Nursing Crisis: The Impact of COVID on Critical Thinking

https://rumble.com/c/Intentional





You know I'm a nurse. I worked for 28 years in Oncology and Critical Care and, you know, nursing. I loved it! It was something that, when I was in training, we focused on patient-centered care. We were ready to go out and just, you know, be those patient advocates. And you know, I can remember that it really shaped a huge part of who I am. But right before COVID and right at the announcement of COVID, it was almost like -- I call it "The Stepford Wives Era" -- because suddenly, critical thinking went out the door. We didn't Listen to the medical science that prescribed good handwashing. Protect those that are immunocompromised. Look after the elderly or those who had a lot of co-morbidities, especially if they had issues with diabetes or weight, or you know, blood pressure -- or cancer patients. It was suddenly just the 'Yes, we will do whatever you tell us to do -- please roll up your arm and take this injection'. I mean, Andy, I am still amazed at how many people just suddenly put on blinders and walked away from what I called 'common sense and reasoning' in the medical field.





https://rumble.com/c/Intentional