⚠️ Bronx: Massive crowds arriving. The scene outside the Trump rally in the Bronx with Forgiato Blow
⚠️ Massive amounts of people begin to fill in to see President Trump in the Bronx.. ForgiatoBlow: "United we stand, divided we fall. Indict our president, you'd better indict us all". The scene outside the Trump rally in the Bronx. AOC would be very unhappy if you shared this.


Footage by @NJEGmedia

https://x.com/i/status/1793720510930448873

trump rallybronxforgiato blow

