Salvation by grace not legalism: Jesus looks at the heart & not ritual or attire or works or members

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Satan Lucifer’s legalists are stomping all over Jesus’ self-sacrificial love on the cross that pays for all our sins and salvation by grace, which is free of cost and not by the filthy works of the flesh and laws and regulations and religious rules and pride that one’s own practices or works can save oneself, and thereby nullifying the redemptive precious work of Christ on the cross and his blood shed for our sins, which is to be received without payment. It is the Holy Spirit that will convict a person in their hearts, and change that person, so that they will naturally start wearing women’s head coverings and stop wearing gay homosexual wigs, and stop cross-dressing in men’s trousers and stop cross-dressing in women’s skirts, and stop stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes. These things have nothing to do with a person’s salvation like the legalists say they are criteria for a person’s salvation. When they mature in Christ, they put off the old person and put on the new person. On the opposite extreme of legalists are Satan Lucifer’s other group who allow homosexual pastors, and allow the rewriting of the Bible, and who remove anything offensive to the church donators so that more people will come to church, and who allow heavy metal Christian worship music, and who do all kinds of Christian witchcraft pagan practices of Wicca witches inside the church, and make God’s church into a Christian business company to sell products, and mislead people to prosperity doctrines of wealth, and turn God’s house into a kundalini demon spirit miracles show, and buy the pastor a 30 million dollar personal jet aircraft. They are the reptilian hybrid Satanist witch liberal Christians, who teach the people that they do not have to obey the Bible or live a holy life and stop sinning or stop their second marriage adultery, because their post-1960s Sananda Jesus fake god is a god of “love and light” and accepts anyone even if they do not care about redefining Bible verses, as long as they love Sananda Jesus. Satan Lucifer is leading millions of Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes to destruction by making them believe that they are saved and everything is alright since they believe in Jesus.







See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4biwCQ9MoGmt/

See video: https://www.brighteon.com/97d6a2af-c1f6-4e85-96f2-f0146f1ca07c

See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/salvationbygraceandnotworks





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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