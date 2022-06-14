Salvation by grace not legalism: Jesus looks at the heart & not ritual or attire or works or members

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Satan Lucifer’s legalists are stomping all
over Jesus’ self-sacrificial love on the cross that pays for all our sins and
salvation by grace, which is free of cost and not by the filthy works of the
flesh and laws and regulations and religious rules and pride that one’s own
practices or works can save oneself, and thereby nullifying the redemptive
precious work of Christ on the cross and his blood shed for our sins, which is
to be received without payment. It is the Holy Spirit that will
convict a person in their hearts, and change that person, so that they will
naturally start wearing women’s head coverings and stop wearing gay homosexual wigs,
and stop cross-dressing in men’s trousers and stop cross-dressing in women’s
skirts, and stop stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes. These
things have nothing to do with a person’s salvation like the legalists say they
are criteria for a person’s salvation. When they mature in Christ, they put off
the old person and put on the new person. On the opposite extreme of legalists
are Satan Lucifer’s other group who allow homosexual pastors, and allow the
rewriting of the Bible, and who remove anything offensive to the church
donators so that more people will come to church, and who allow heavy metal
Christian worship music, and who do all kinds of Christian witchcraft pagan
practices of Wicca witches inside the church, and make God’s church into a
Christian business company to sell products, and mislead people to prosperity
doctrines of wealth, and turn God’s house into a kundalini demon spirit
miracles show, and buy the pastor a 30 million dollar personal jet aircraft.
They are the reptilian hybrid Satanist witch liberal Christians, who teach the
people that they do not have to obey the Bible or live a holy life and stop
sinning or stop their second marriage adultery, because their post-1960s
Sananda Jesus fake god is a god of “love and light” and accepts anyone even if
they do not care about redefining Bible verses, as long as they love Sananda
Jesus. Satan Lucifer is leading millions of Western feminist nations’ religious
Christian hordes to destruction by making them believe that they are saved and
everything is alright since they believe in Jesus.
See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4biwCQ9MoGmt/
See video: https://www.brighteon.com/97d6a2af-c1f6-4e85-96f2-f0146f1ca07c
See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/salvationbygraceandnotworks
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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