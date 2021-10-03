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Andrea Krux - Ancient Cinematic Ethnic Female Vocals Acapella Compilation [02.10.2021]
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1 view • October 03, 2021
Note: Musik I follow and like to hear to relax :)
Andrea Krux is a professional female vocalist and trained opera singer, specialized in ethnic (Middle Eastern, Slavic, Balkan, Asian) and epic cinematic styles of singing.
I'm here to inspire and touch your soul with my original vocal music ??
Subscribe! It's free! :) https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux
For Custom Vocals contact me: [email protected]
Andrea Krux - 11.600 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux/about
https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux/videos
Andrea Krux is a professional female vocalist and trained opera singer, specialized in ethnic (Middle Eastern, Slavic, Balkan, Asian) and epic cinematic styles of singing.
I'm here to inspire and touch your soul with my original vocal music ??
Subscribe! It's free! :) https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux
For Custom Vocals contact me: [email protected]
Andrea Krux - 11.600 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux/about
https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaKrux/videos
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