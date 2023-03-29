Matt Taibbi on the Twitter Files Hearing: "They're Just Performers in a Reality Show"
"They don't even bother trying to put together a coherent presentation about anything because all they're looking for are 30 second pieces of video they know that somebody else will put up for them"
Full Video: https://youtu.be/BUecY0jwNOk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.