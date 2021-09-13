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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 20) Dealing With the IRS and Other “Public Debt” Collectors - Justice Anna Webinar
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2 views • September 13, 2021
We are Restoring our Government to help our People. Through Remedies and exemption especially with the IRS. The IRS can try to misaddress Americans, and if we are stupid, they can still succeed. The fundamental question is — if you have properly instructed the bank and used the proper endorsements on all checks, etc., do you have any Federal Income? Yes or no? For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ Article: https://www.obelievers.com/dealing-with-the-irs-and-other-public-debt-collectors-justice-anna-von-reitz/
Video version: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1YutS34GjTJp/
Video version: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1YutS34GjTJp/
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