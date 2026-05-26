Testimony Of A True Pastor

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Peter Evans explores the blueprint for a true pastor left to us by the Apostle Paul. To the eye and ear, Paul was of little worth to those with a worldly focus. But Paul's legacy has long surpassed any of the false teachers who competed with him for the souls of the numerous churches he had founded.





Peter Evans YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtN0dfTkQeH5BCEYRxB0_ta





Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.





Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.





Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH





The village Church with an international audience.





Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:





Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:





https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300





Please make cheques payable to Chartridge Mission Church and send them to the address above, attention Pastor Barry Kempson.





Recorded on Sunday, 24th May 2026.





Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.





www.Chartridge.UK





The Friendliest Fellowship.