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Lawsuit Exposes Big Govt Behind Big Tech Censorship
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30 views • July 30, 2021
The censorship and discrimination taking place on social-media sites run by Big Tech is directly linked to Big Government, Dr. Shiva Ayyaduri discovered in a lawsuit against Twitter that is making its way through federal courts. In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dr. Shiva reveals that a government bureaucrat in Massachusetts was behind Twitter's decision to censor his exposure of massive voter fraud. This is censorship "laundering" whereby the government is using private actors to silence critics and their protected free speech. The case has enormous implications and according to the judge, will be studied by law students for years to come.
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