CLASSIFIED** PROJECT POGO & PROJECT ZYPHR & WHITE HOUSE MEMOS - Viewer Discretion Is Advised - Click The Links

"They introduced all of this to him and he loved it"Classified documents and White House memos reveal Donald J Trump's meetings, secret deals and involvement in "EXTERMINATION" plans for millions of Americans through Project POGO & Project ZYPHR.Everyday more and more information is coming to light regarding the sinister plans of the Elite. It's our duty to each other to expose the Truth and warn humanity. Thank you to everyone who actively stays informed and warns others. You are a light to this world!!If you like this content, please check out the other video's on this channel, some of the links are provided below. To view more simply click on "Sound The Trumpet" and make sure to Like, Subscribe & Share to expose the great deception for what it really is.Other links:Other Important Info:A source says that Donald J. Trump was approached by the "Elite" to be used and upon fulfillment of his role which was proposed to him, eliminated.You can expect the return of a previous president to take presidential office but it will not be through the event of a legal democratic election yet people will welcome him. I'll let you try to figure out who that may be.At that time, the "Elite" will be pushing for civil war. Barrack Obama is heavily involved in this plan.The dollar will finally collapse. Foreign powers will overcome the U.S from within, followed by the complete destruction of the U.S by nuclear weapons and Flooding.Please Like, Subscribe & Share