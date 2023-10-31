Create New Account
"We know that Iran has sleeper terrorist cells here in America" | Tulsi Gabbard
GalacticStorm
2168 Subscribers
29 views
Published Yesterday

Tulsi Gabbard says "We know that Iran has sleeper terrorist cells here in America" and that they "may have already brought in nuclear material into this country" that "if used could launch an attack here right here at home that would make 9/11 look small in comparison."

https://x.com/TPostMillennial/status/1719175031756845468?s=20

terroristspalestiniansgazaisrealsleeper cellsdeclaration of warhamas attack

