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ST Vincent: Political Circus
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
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1 view • April 25, 2022
This ends abruptly and I did not continue as I thought I said most of what I needed to say. The devil knows his time is up and he is employing many as his controlled opposition in a bid to prevent the children of God from waking up in faith and power and keeping people in fear. The Spirit of God is more powerful than the spirit of the devil and the devil's time is up. The 144000 are the people the devil fears the most and his efforts to keep people in fear is suppose to prevent these people from fulfilling their role against him so they can be redeemed off the earth . Great tribulation means the devil will meet opposition he has not done in centuries. It will anger the devil so we will see woe on the inbaiters of the earth and sea.

Many will be destroyed in the name of peace and safety as they will sell their souls in ignorance by following fear to try save their lives and maintain their financial status. The children of God will rise up and love not their lives to the death and overcome just as Jesus overcame. It is Christ in us through the Spirit of God. Put our houses in order to go home with Jesus. Time is up for the devil and humanity.

I am not interested in any political party. I am interested in faith, truth and righteousness in Jesus. Time is up for the devil and those who do not fear God will fear the devil taking over the world with his ability to kill, steal and destroy and the world leaders bow in fear to the devil to promote his satanic new world order.
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nwomark of the beastend timesantichristone world religioncovidstvincentadriana king
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