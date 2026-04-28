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451 – My Redeemer Lives with David Carrico - 10-09-2020
FOJC Radio
FOJC Radio
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Description Updated April 2026

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

Correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information. #thedoctrineofchristfojc #fojcradio #undergroundchurchfojc #FOJCRadio

FOJC Radio/Followers of Jesus Christ Radio = David Carrico & Donna Carrico
Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org
"Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World"


AUDIO RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

"Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found" Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Bible Teachings, Music, and Interviews, etc. Join the Chat Room with Listeners from all over the world. Scriptures & Comments are posted in the Chat during the Live Audio programs.

• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• NEW - THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST FOJC You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

• DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are on Underground Church on You Tube https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwj3nDz28asobExyhtbD6K02im4pZj7B7&si=1ZNlmwga96mxVFZT

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault

Throne Room Prayer - https://www.fojcradio.com/throne-room-prayer/

• “NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/

  PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/


CONTACT INFORMATION:

(Always go to the website to verify as that is always up to date)

David & Donna Carrico
Followers of Jesus Christ
P.O. Box 671
Tell City, IN 47586
Phone - 812-836-2288


Keywords
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